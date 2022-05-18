North Korea reports surge in suspected COVID-19 cases

One week after admitting what it calls the country's first coronavirus outbreak, North Korea has added hundreds of thousands of new cases to its tally. 62 people have died from COVID-19 so far, but with new cases climbing, it's almost impossible to know what the true numbers are. Edward Howell from University of Oxford has more on infections in North Korea. #NorthKorea #COVID #kimjongun