Mali withdraws from regional force G5 Sahel

The EU has decided to suspend its military training mission in Mali, but not cancel it for now. This is after Mali's junta announced its withdrawal from the G5 Sahel group - a security alliance that was set up to combat terrorism in West and Central Africa. The decision was announced by Mali's military government, which seized power in a coup in 2020. The junta blames a lack of progress in the fight against armed groups as well as a decision to cancel a recent meeting in Mali. But just what is the G5 and what will Mali's withdrawal from the alliance mean for the region? Rumesya Codar has more. #MaliJunta #G5SahelForce #Terror