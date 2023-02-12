TÜRKİYE
Turkish soldier mounts excavator to find distressed mother's missing phone
Distressed 75-year-old woman, who feared her son was dead after five days without contact, gets help from a soldier to reconnect with her family.
As of Sunday, the massive earthquakes that hit Türkiye and Syria have already claimed the lives of more than 28,000 people. / AP
February 12, 2023

 A Turkish soldier climbed into the bucket of an excavator to search an earthquake-damaged home in Antakya for a cell phone belonging to a 75-year-old woman who feared her son was dead after five days without contact.

The woman, who gave her name as Mama Busra, had asked aid workers to find her phone and was waiting to call her son in a nearby park where tents were set up for those left homeless by last week's devastating earthquake.

Responding to her plea, Murathan Adil, a special operations soldier who had come to the southern city from Ankara to help with rescues, was raised to the second-floor balcony of the remains of her building.

On a narrow street turned into a cul-de-sac by the quake's destruction, the building's basement had collapsed, its facade had partially caved in, windows were smashed and cracks exposed.

Once Adil reached the balcony, another rescue worker inside handed him a red bag containing Mama Busra's belongings, including her phone, before the excavator lowered him back down.

Pausing briefly to help load bodies dug from neighbouring buildings onto a hearse, Adil headed to the park where Mama Busra waited anxiously.

The phone's battery had died before she could call her son. But another person in the small building in the park heard the name of her son and said he knew him, and that he was alive and well.

The person dialed the son's number on his phone. He answered - and Mama Busra broke into tears hearing her son's voice for the first time since the earthquake struck five days earlier.

"It's like you gave me the world," Mama Busra said of the moment she heard her son's voice.

SOURCE:Reuters
