May 19, 2022
US authorities warn of a potentially dangerous hurricane season
Scientists have long considered hurricanes a barometer of the climate crisis -- and this year looks set to be a dangerous hurricane season, with US President Joe Biden warning Americans to be prepared. The United Nations is also reporting that the last seven years have been the hottest on record. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has a look at the effects of global heating around the US.
