Cavusoglu and Blinken discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in New York to discuss Ankara's reservations over Sweden and Finland's bids to join NATO. The two sides however agreed to deepen ties and co-operation in the face of ongoing challenges. Helin Sarı Ertem from Istanbul Medeniyet University has more on this meeting. #Blinken #Cavusoglu #NATO