WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thousands of Iranians celebrate 44th anniversary of 1979 revolution
Tens of thousands of Iranians went out to gather in public squares and streets to commemorate the 44th anniversary of the late Shia cleric Ayatollah Khomeini replacing the Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.
Thousands of Iranians celebrate 44th anniversary of 1979 revolution
Ayatollah Khomeini established the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1979 and led the country until his death in 1989. / Getty Images
February 11, 2023

Tens of thousands of Iranians have staged rallies in Tehran and other cities to mark the 44th anniversary of the 1979 revolution, after months of anti-government protests.

During Saturday's rallies, they chanted slogans including "Down with the US", "Down with Israel", "Down with the UK" and "Down with the traitor Al Saud", an AFP journalist said.

Sejjil ballistic missiles and Shahed 136 drones were on display around the square where President Ebrahim Raisi is expected to address the crowds later.

For the past two years, the 1979 overthrow of the Western-backed Shah was commemorated mainly in vehicles and on motorcycles due to Covid restrictions.

But this year, many flag-waving people travelled on foot to converge on the capital's iconic Azadi (Freedom) Square, despite chilly temperatures.

READ MORE:Iran opposition leader calls for referendum on constitution amid protests

'We obey the leader'

State television said the celebrations were held in 1,400 cities and towns across the country, airing footage of large rallies in Isfahan, Mashhad, Shiraz, and Tabriz.

People bore portraits of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei as well as the late Ayatollah Khomeini, leader of the revolution, and Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force in Iran's Revolutionary Guardkilled in a US air strike on Baghdad airport in January 2020.

They also held placards reading "We stand to the end", "A united, strong and stable Iran" and "We obey the leader".

The celebrations mark the day that the shah's government fell 10 days after Shia cleric Khomeini returned from exile and led the uprising in February 1979.

Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi had already fled Iran in January of that year, after months of protests against his rule.

This year's commemorations come with Iran gripped by nationwide protests since the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old, who had been arrested for an alleged breach of the dress rules for women.

Authorities say hundreds of people, including dozens of security personnel, have been killed during the protests which the authorities generally describe as "riots".

Thousands of Iranians, including public figures, journalists and lawyers, have been arrested but many have been released recently.

READ MORE:Iran vows response to new EU, UK sanctions over protests

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us