Global stocks fall after worst Wall Street selloff since 2020
Billions of dollars in wealth have evaporated, following one of the worst days for stock markets since early in the pandemic. The sell-off started on Wall Street, where the blue chip Dow Jones index fell 3.57% or more than 1,100 points. Shares on the NASDAQ and S&P 500 indices were also down 4%. The declines were triggered by fears over slowing global economic growth, coupled with the rapid rise in consumer prices. Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor in London, joined us for more. #GlobalStocks #MarketTurmoil #InflationFears
May 20, 2022
