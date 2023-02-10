TÜRKİYE
Türkiye earthquake biggest in over 100 years – Swiss seismologist
Two major earthquakes earlier this week shook Türkiye and neighbouring Syria, causing thousands of deaths and widespread devastation.
After the Türkiye earthquakes that affected 10 provinces as well as Syria, many teams are participating in search and rescue efforts. / AA
February 10, 2023

The area between Türkiye and Syria has not experienced such a big earthquake as the one that struck on early Monday morning in the Turkish province of Kahramanmaras for over 100 years, the director of the Swiss Seismologogical Service has noted.

Stefan Wiemer on Thursday spoke to Swiss television channel SRF, which broadcasts in German, about Monday’s magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes which affected 10 provinces in southern Türkiye.

At least 17,674 people were killed and 72,879 others injured by the two strong quakes in Türkiye, Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Thursday.

Wiemer said it is not a coincidence that strong earthquakes occur frequently between these two countries.

There are plate boundaries in the region, he said, adding that for many years, there were tensions in these areas and they were discharged by earthquakes.

READ MORE:Live updates: Rescue teams race to find Türkiye, Syria quake survivors

“Here is the East Anatolian fault, where tensions accumulate and drain, especially with the 7.7-magnitude earthquake. Such a large earthquake is really rare,” he said.

A magnitude 8 earthquake happens maybe once a year in the world, he added.

Giving an example from history, he said that Aleppo was shaken many times by major earthquakes, adding however that an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 is already a major earthquake.

Noting that there are aftershocks for days, weeks and even months after such large earthquakes, Wiemer said that these generally decrease in number and intensity over time.

READ MORE:5 things to know about earthquake search and rescue operations

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
