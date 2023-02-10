WORLD
2 MIN READ
Medical negligence kills Palestinian in Israeli prison
The death of Abu Ali brings the total number of deaths of Palestinians inside Israeli jails since 1967 to 235.
Medical negligence kills Palestinian in Israeli prison
Abu Ali, from Yatta town, southern Hebron city was jailed for a 12-year sentence in 2012. / AA Archive
February 10, 2023

A Palestinian NGO has said that a Palestinian detainee died in an Israeli hospital due to "medical negligence."

The Palestinian Prisoners Society said on Friday in a statement that Ahmad Abu Ali, 48, from the occupied West Bank died in the Israeli Soroka hospital.

The statement added that Abu Ali's health deteriorated at night and he was transferred to a hospital but was later announced dead.

According to the NGO, Abu Ali, from Yatta town, southern Hebron city was jailed for a 12-year sentence in 2012.

READ MORE: Palestinian prisoner in Israel dies of ‘deliberate medical negligence’

It also said that Abu Ali suffered from several chronic illnesses including heart disease, diabetes, and obesity, and his medical treatment was faced with deliberate procrastination by the Israeli prison authorities.

The death of Abu Ali brings the total number of deaths of Palestinians inside Israeli jails since 1967 to 235, including 75 who died due to medical negligence, the statement said.

READ MORE: 68-year-old Palestinian woman dies in Israeli detention

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us