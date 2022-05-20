WORLD
1 MIN READ
Buffalo Mass Shooting
We're not even half way through 2022, and there've already been around 200 mass shootings in the United States. In recent years, the motivation for many of these murders appears to be race. On Saturday, a gunman walked into a supermarket in Buffalo, New York and opened fire. By the time he was apprehended, 10 people were dead, three more wounded, and almost all were Black. Julian Armand Cook Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Kelechi Egwim Executive Director at APPEAL Joseph Haynes Davis Lawyer and Criminal Justice Expert Vernellia Randall Emeritus Law Professor at the University of Dayton
Buffalo Mass Shooting
May 20, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us