Turkish stock exchange temporarily halts trading in wake of deadly quakes
Borsa Istanbul suspends trading after BIST 100 index lost more than 19 percent from last week's close due to the selloffs triggered by massive earthquakes.
February 8, 2023

Turkish stock exchange Borsa Istanbul has announced that it suspended trading due to two massive earthquakes which hit the country.

"Trading in the equity market, and single stock and index futures, and options contracts in derivatives market has been suspended," Borsa Istanbul said in a statement sent to the Public Disclosure Platform on Wednesday.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index lost more than 19 percent from the last week's close due to the selloffs triggered by the earthquakes.

BIST 100 index was suspended at 4,186.01 points after it opened at 4,482.11 points on Wednesday.

At least 9,057 people were killed and 52,979 others injured after two strong earthquakes on Monday jolted southeastern Türkiye, Turkish President Reept Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, struck 10 provinces and affected more than 13 million people.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
