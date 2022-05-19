May 19, 2022
Biden meets leaders from Finland, Sweden on NATO expansion
The US president has strongly backed plans by Finland and Sweden to join NATO. Joe Biden said NATO is not a threat to any nation, and that it is an alliance of choice, not coercion. Speaking at the White House, the leaders of the two countries addressed the major barrier to their membership - Turkiye's security concerns. Our correspondent Yunus Paksoy reports from Washington.
