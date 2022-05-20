May 20, 2022
Report shows pollution claims 9M lives a year, Africa hardest hit
A new report has shown that pollution claims 9 million lives a year and Africa is the worst affected. Worsening outdoor air pollution and toxic lead poisoning are the main factors, and are affecting efforts to tackle pollution elsewhere. We look at why Africa is the worst affected region, and how governments are responding. Rumeysa Codar has more.
