TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish jets douse off fire at earthquake-hit Iskenderun port
Turkish National Defense Ministry shared a footage of the efforts to tackle the fire that started following major earthquakes that hit southern provinces of the country.
Turkish jets douse off fire at earthquake-hit Iskenderun port
The Turkish defence ministry says the blaze was put out by military helicopters and aircraft. / Reuters
February 7, 2023

Turkish jets have extinguished a major fire that broke out at the internationaI Iskenderun Port in southern province of Hatay, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said on Twitter that the blaze was put out by military helicopters and aircraft on Tuesday.

It also shared a footage of the efforts to tackle the fire that started following major earthquakes that hit southern provinces of the country.

Hundreds of shipping containers were ablaze at the Iskenderun Port, sending thick black smoke into the sky and shutting down operations, forcing freight liners to divert vessels to other ports.

READ MORE: Türkiye's powerful quakes move Anatolian continent by up to 10 metres

Operations halted 

The blaze led to the shutdown of all operations at the terminal until further notice and forced freight liners to divert vessels to other ports.

A 7.7-magnitude tremor struck the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province early Monday. Nine hours later, a 7.6-magnitude quake, centered in Kahramanmaras’s Elbistan district, rocked the region, affecting Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa provinces.

The earthquake was also felt in countries in the region, including Lebanon and Syria.

READ MORE: Massive rescue effort in Türkiye, Syria as death toll mounts

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us