Palestinians pray at Al Aqsa Mosque for Türkiye, Syria quake victims
Over two thousand people are killed after devastating earthquakes strike southern Türkiye and bordering Syria.
Hundreds of Palestinians took part in the prayers, according to an Anadolu reporter. / AA
February 6, 2023

Palestinians have performed prayers at occupied East Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque for the victims of powerful earthquakes that killed thousands in Türkiye and Syria.

According to an Anadolu reporter, hundreds of worshippers took part in the prayers on Monday.

READ MORE:Live Updates: Strong quakes kill nearly two thousand across Türkiye, Syria

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Türkiye early Monday, killing at least 1,498 and injuring 8,533 others, according to the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.

At least 783 people were also killed and hundreds injured in Syria from the quake, according to figures from the Syrian regime's Health Ministry and Syrian Civil Defense.

AFAD said the quake struck at 4.17 am (0117GMT) and was centred in the Pazarcik district in Türkiye’s southern province of Kahramanmaras.

READ MORE:Türkiye experiences 'biggest disaster' since 1939 Erzincan quake: Erdogan

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
