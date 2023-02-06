Türkiye has experienced the "biggest disaster" since the 1939 Erzincan earthquake, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said referring to a strong earthquake that hit southern provinces, claiming the lives of at least 1,014 people.

"Tonight at 04:17, we were shaken by the biggest disaster since the 1939 Erzincan earthquake that we underwent in the last century," Erdogan said Monday in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan's remarks came after a 7.7 magnitude quake struck at 4:17 am (0117GMT) and was centred in the Pazarcik district in Türkiye's southern province of Kahramanmaras.

Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis provinces are heavily affected by the quake.

At least 2,470 people have been rescued from the rubble and over 2,818 buildings collapsed.

Erdogan said that a total of 9,000 personnel are carrying out search and rescue operations, adding: "This number is constantly increasing with those who reach the region from outside."

"We have started to be contacted for international aid. Besides offers of assistance by NATO and the EU, 45 countries have reached out to us," he added.

