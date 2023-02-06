Several hundred people have been killed and thousands injured after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Türkiye's southeastern provinces.

Centered in the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province, the region was hit by intense tremors at exactly 4.17 am. The entire region reeled 78 aftershocks, including higher magnitudes 6.6 and 6.5, encompassing southeastern Gaziantep province as well.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometres (4.3 miles).

A second earthquake at 7.6 magnitude struck at 1024 GMT (1:24 pm local), centered in the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras, according to the Turkish disaster agency.

Here's a glimpse of the ongoing search and rescue operation.

On the other hand, a rescue team with relief also going to join the rescue mission. Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya made a statement on his social media account, saying "We are at AFAD right after the earthquake. 80 AFAD officers, 27 accredited municipality and NGO officers, 968 search and rescue volunteers, 4 K9 dogs, 2 trucks, and relief supplies set out from Istanbul to the earthquake zone in the first place."