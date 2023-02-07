Messages of support are pouring in from world leaders across the globe after devastating series of earthquakes in Türkiye, which caused widespread damage and killed at least 3,549 people in the country’s southern and southeastern parts.

More than 22,168 people were injured in the series of powerful quakes that hit the country, according to . An additional 1,622 people have been reported dead on the Syrian side of the border.

Here is a look at condolences and pledges of solidarity and assistance that are kept pouring in from leaders around the world.

Africa

Leaders of African countries and continental bodies including the African Union, the East African Community and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) have expressed their condolences and showed solidarity with Ankara after strong earthquake hit southern Türkiye and Syria.

Some of those who expressed condolences included the presidents of Somalia, Senegal, Burundi, Gambia, and Ethiopia, among others.

Armenia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed condolences to the families of the earthquake victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, adding that Yerevan is ready to provide assistance.

Australia

Extending “sincere” condolences to Türkiye and Syria, Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong said: “The devastation is heartbreaking. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and those injured.”

Austria

Austria’s Foreign Ministry said in a tweet: “Our solidarity and our thoughts go out to the communities struck by this disastrous tragedy and all involved in the search and rescue efforts.”

Azerbaijan

Neighbouring Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev sent a message of solidarity to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and offered to deploy a search and rescue team to help remove earthquake debris and save people buried under the rubble.

"I offer my deepest condolences to you, to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives, to the brotherly people of Türkiye and on behalf of the Azerbaijani people. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured, and I wish the effects of the earthquake to disappear as soon as possible," Aliyev said.

Azerbaijan is due to send a search and rescue team of 370 people to Türkiye, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations announced.

Belarus

"It is with great pain that Belarus learned the sad news about one of the most destructive earthquakes in the south-east of Turkey, which led to numerous human casualties and destruction of historical and cultural monuments, infrastructure and life support facilities," Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said in his message of condolence to the Turkish President Erdogan.

Lukashenko expressed sincere condolences and words of support to the Turkiye leader, families and friends of the victims. He wished a speedy recovery to all injured people and fast restoration of the infrastructure destroyed by the disaster.

Belgium

Noting that Belgium is closely monitoring the situation, Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said: "We stand in solidarity with the people of Türkiye and are ready to offer assistance."

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic offered to provide all possible help to Türkiye, while Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon expressed “deep sorrow” and wis hed all injured a speedy recovery.

Bulgaria

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry asserted that “the friendly people and the government of Türkiye can rely on Bulgaria’s support at this difficult time.”

China

China’s Foreign Ministry offered “deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathies to the bereaved families.

El Salvador

Nayib Bukele, El Salvador’s president, tweeted that his government is “ready to provide all necessary assistance.”

European Union

“Deeply saddened to hear this morning about the devastating earthquake hitting parts of Türkiye and Syria. My deepest condolences to the many families that lost lives and wishing a fast recovery of the injured,” European Council President Charles Michel said on Twitter.

“The EU stands in full solidarity with you,” he added.

Ursula von der Leyen, head of the EU Commission, said the bloc stands in “full solidarity with the people of Türkiye and Syria.”

“Europe’s support is already on the way and we stand ready to continue helping in any way we can,” she said on Twitter.

Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament, said she was “deeply saddened after the terrible earthquake.”

“My thoughts are with those killed, those trapped, those injured & with all rescuers doing their utmost to save lives,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Europe stands with the people of Türkiye and Syria at this moment of distress,” she added.

Finland

Expressing “deepest condolences for the victims and suffering,” Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin tweeted: “Urgent help and assistance is now needed.”

France

President Emmanuel Macron said France stands ready to provide emergency aid in a phone call with President Erdogan.

“Our thoughts are with the bereaved families,” he added.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna also extended “sincere condolences to the Turkish people after this terrible earthquake.”

“We stand with you and send our thoughts to all the victims and their families. Of course, France is available to help,” she said on Twitter.

Georgia

The Georgian Foreign Ministry released a statement expressing Tbilisi’s condolences to Türkiye and its people.

“We are truly devastated by the news of a deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Türkiye. We extend our sincere condolences to the government and people of Türkiye and wish a speedy recovery to all affected,” the Georgian Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

Germany

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany was following the news of the earthquake "with dismay."

"The death toll keeps rising. We mourn with the relatives and fear for those buried," Scholz said on Twitter. "Germany will of course send help."

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had also said Berlin was coordinating with its partners to “quickly get help on the way.”

Greece

Greek President Katerina Sakelaropulu and Mitsotakis called President Erdogan on the phone due to the earthquake and conveyed their condolences for those who lost their lives and wished the injured a recovery, according to Turkish Communications Directorate.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Athens is “mobilizing its resources” and will offer assistance “immediately.”

Greece is sending a search and rescue team to southern Türkiye after Monday’s devastating earthquakes.

Hungary

Hungary’s President Katalin Novak also expressed “sincere condolences to the families of the victims.”

India

The government said two teams from India's National Disaster Response Force comprising 100 personnel with specially trained dog squads and equipment were ready to be flown to the disaster area for search and rescue operations.

On Tuesday, India deployed to Türkiye the two batches of earthquake relief material on an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft as well as the promised rescue teams including dog squads, search & rescue equipment, extrication tools and vehicles leaves.

In a message, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is anguished by the loss of lives and damage to property due to the earthquake.

"Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," Modi wrote on Twitter.

The premier also said India stands in solidarity with the people of Türkiye and is "ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy."

Israel

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also joined in extending condolences over the loss of lives in Türkiye.

“My condolences to President Erdogan and the Turkish people for the loss of life and destruction of livelihoods,” Herzog said adding that “Israel always stands ready to assist in every way possible.”

Italy

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said in a tweet that he spoke with Cavusoglu to offer Italy’s help and support.

Pope Franc also said in a message that he was "deeply saddened to learn of the huge loss of life caused by the earthquake in Türkiye and in Syria.

Kazakhstan

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also sent a message of condolence to Erdogan, according to the country’s presidential press service Akorda.

“It is with deep sorrow that I received the news of the death of a large number of people as a result of a powerful earthquake in the Republic of Türkiye. At this difficult moment, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I express my condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the entire fraternal Turkish people,” Tokayev said.

The statement also noted that Tokayev offered assistance to Türkiye.

Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev sent a letter of condolence to Cavusoglu, initially released by the Kyrgyz Embassy in Ankara.

"I was deeply saddened by the news of the earthquake that occurred in several provinces of Türkiye. I express my condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives, wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured, and wish the Turkish people to get out of the current difficult situation as soon as possible," the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Moldova

“Our most sincere condolences to the families of the victims, as we pray for speedy recovery of the injured,” Moldova’s Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said on Twitter.

North Macedonia

North Macedonia’s President Stevo Pendarovaski offered condolences to the bereaved families and the entire Turkish nation.

Northern Cyprus

In a phone call, TRNC President Ersin Tatar and Prime Minister Unal Ustel conveyed their condolences to President Erdogan and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the earthquakes, Türkiye's Communication Directorate said in a statement.

Ustel had earlier told Anadolu that the TRNC would send eight specially equipped vehicles with a civil defence team of 30 people.

Pakistan

Pakistan has dispatched its first batch of rescue teams and relief goods to Türkiye for victims of Monday's massive earthquakes.

A C-130 plane carrying a search and rescue team from the Pakistan Army took off from Chaklala Airbase in Rawalpindi late on Monday.

A 50-member rescue team along with 25 tonnes of relief goods left for Türkiye through a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight on Tuesday morning, the statement added.

Another C-130 plane carrying seven tonnes of relief goods including medicines, tents, blankets, and other relief items will be flying to Istanbul from Pakistan’s northeastern city of Lahore later in the day.

From Wednesday onwards, PIA flights will be carrying 15 and seven tons of relief goods to Türkiye and Syria respectively on a daily basis, the statement added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will leave for Türkiye on Wednesday to express their solidarity with the earthquake victims, local media reported.

Poland

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Türkiye “can count on Poland” for all necessary support.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims,” he said on Twitter, adding that officials of the Polish fire brigade “are ready to help at any time.”

Portugal

Portugal’s Foreign Ministry voiced “full solidarity” with the people and government of Türkiye.

Qatar

Qatari Emir Tamim Al Thani has expressed his condolences in a phone call with Turkish President Erdogan, said a statement by the emir’s office, the Amiri Diwan.

The Qatari ruler expressed his country’s support for Türkiye to mitigate the serious humanitarian repercussions of the quake and wished the injured a speedy recovery, the statement said.

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also conveyed his condolences to his Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the wake of powerful deadly earthquakes that southern Türkiye.

In a phone call with Erdogan, Putin expressed sympathy on the death of hundreds of people and wished recovery for the injured, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

"During the phone call, Russian President Putin also provided information on Russia's support to Türkiye in search and rescue and disaster relief," it added.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's crown prince has conveyed his condolences to Türkiye's president in the wake of powerful deadly earthquakes in the country's southern region.

In a phone call with President Erdogan, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed his condolences for those who lost their lives in the earthquakes and wished recovery for the injured, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Serbia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic issued a message of solidarity, emphasizing that Serbia remains willing to provide all necessary assistance.

Spain

Voicing solidarity with Türkiye and Syria amid "one of the biggest earthquakes in their history," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Twitter that the Interior Ministry has activated the Military Emergency Unit and urgent air transport to support search tasks.

In a tweet, Spain’s Foreign Ministry expressed “condolences for the victims of the earthquakes that occurred this morning in Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq.”

Sweden

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said in a tweet: "As partner of Türkiye and holder of the EU presidency, we stand ready to offer our support."

Switzerland

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis joined the officials offering support, tweeting: “Switzerland stands by Türkiye and offers humanitarian aid.”

Switzerland's President Alain Berset echoed this message, saying on Twitter: "Our thoughts are with the people of Türkiye and Syria hit by the tragic earthquake."

Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose country is under Russia's attack since February 2022, sent a message offering condolences in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake.

Zelenskyy noted that Kiev is ready to provide the necessary assistance.

High-ranking officials from Egypt, European Council, NATO, European Parliament, France, Sweden, Greece, Russia also offered condolences to Türkiye.

United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed the “first responder s working so valiantly to save those trapped by the earthquake.”

“The UK stands ready to help in whatever way we can,” he said on Twitter.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also reiterated that the “UK stands ready to provide assistance.”

Uzbekistan

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev sent condolences to Erdogan on behalf of his country, according to the Uzbek presidency, which also noted Mirziyoyev conveyed “words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the victims.”

The Uzbek Foreign Ministry also released a statement expressing its condolences to the families and friends of the deceased, further wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Later, Press Secretary to the Uzbek President Sherzod Asadov announced on Telegram that humanitarian aid will be sent to Türkiye, in addition to a group of rescuers from the Ministry of Emergency Situations to participate in search and rescue operations.

United States

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan — noting that they are in contact with Turkish officials — said the US is ready to provide any and all needed support.

"President [Joe] Biden has directed USAID and other federal government partners to assess US response options to help those most affected,” Sullivan said in a statement.

Assessing the scale of the damage

Türkiye has raised the earthquake alert to Level 4, which means the country is open to international help.

President Erdogan said over 45 countries have offered help and assistance to deal with the destruction.

Vice president Fuat Oktay said "we told our medical requests to those who wanted to help us."

The earthquake has also damaged gas distribution facilities in several earthquake-hit towns, Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez said.

"We have about 30 transformer centres damaged," he said, explaining that some have incurred minor damages. "We have dispatched mobile power plants to the region," he added.

