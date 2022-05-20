Russia's attack on Ukraine disrupts global trade, transport

Ministers and officials from more than 60 countries gathered in Germany this week, to discuss the global logistics crunch. While much of the focus has been on decarbonisation and digitalisation in recent years, the war in Ukraine has created additional hurdles on the road to global transport connectivity. Sibel Karkus reports from Leipzig. #LeipzigSummit #SupplyChain #GlobalTrade