WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkish Foreign Minister Visits US to Discuss Ukraine, NATO, F-16s
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavasolgu sent a clear message to his American counterpart Antony Blinken during their meeting in New York. That Turkiye's security concerns had to be addressed regarding Sweden and Finland’s bid to join NATO. Ankara accuses both Nordic nations of harboring suspected terrorists and refusing to repatriate them to Turkey. During their discussion, they also discussed a weapons agreement in which Turkiye will buy dozens of new F-16 fighter jets as well as modification equipment for its existing fleet. Both Cavasoglu and Blinken reaffirmed their support for Ukraine's territorial integrity. So, are Turkiye and the United States beginning to work out their long-standing differences? Will the two allies' differences over Sweden's and Finland's NATO bids be resolved? Guests: Michael Doran Senior Fellow at the Hudson Institute Oguz Celikkol Former Turkish Ambassador
Turkish Foreign Minister Visits US to Discuss Ukraine, NATO, F-16s
May 20, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us