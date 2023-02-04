WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel intercepts 'small aircraft' over besieged Gaza
Israeli military says "it was not a projectile launch" or other fire that posed a threat to its residents or illegal settlers.
Israel intercepts 'small aircraft' over besieged Gaza
The densely populated Gaza, which is home to 2.3 million Palestinians, has been under Israeli blockade from land, air and sea, since 2005. / AA Archive
February 4, 2023

The Israeli army said it has "intercepted a small aircraft over the Gaza Strip", where witnesses told the AFP news agency they heard "explosions" near the fence.

The army on Saturday stressed it was not rocket or other fire that posed a threat to Israelis. 

"It was not a projectile launch. Full routine continues on the Israeli home front," it said in a statement.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility from Gaza's Hamas government or any of the armed Palestinian factions.

Earlier on Saturday, the Gaza-based Islamic Jihad group said its leader Ziad al Nakhala had travelled to Cairo to meet Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel.

It said the two sides discussed "the situation in Jerusalem, and the West Bank, especially Jenin," a flashpoint city and refugee camp, where Israel last month conducted its deadliest single operation in the occupied West Bank in years, killing 10 people.

The trip followed a visit by Kamel to the West Bank city of Ramallah on Tuesday, where he met Palestine's President Mahmud Abbas to discuss the recent surge in violence.

Since the start of the year, the conflict over Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands has claimed the lives of 36 Palestinians.

Six Israelis and one Ukrainian civilian have been killed over the same period.

Millions under occupation 

The densely populated Gaza, which is home to 2.3 million Palestinians, has been under Israeli blockade from land, air and sea, since 2005. 

Israel occupied the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and Gaza during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire East Jerusalem city in 1980.

Palestine sees East Jerusalem, along with Gaza, as part of the country with East Jerusalem as the capital.

Under international law, the West Bank and East Jerusalem are "occupied territories" and all Jewish settlement-building activities on the land are illegal.

Palestinians accuse Israel of waging an aggressive campaign to "Judaise" the historic city by effacing its Palestinian Arab and Islamic identity and driving out its Palestinian inhabitants.

Almost 500,000 illegal Israeli settlers live in over 130 settlements dotting the occupied West Bank alongside nearly three million Palestinians living under Israeli military occupation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us