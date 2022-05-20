May 20, 2022
BIZTECH
Türkiye’s appeal as supply chain hub rises amid global logistic disruptions
We spoke to Ahmet Daglioglu, who is the president of the Investment Office of the Presidency of Türkiye. He says as global businesses rush to secure their supply lines, many are turning to Türkiye because of its geo-strategic location and extensive transport infrastructure. #Türkiye #Investment #TechStartups
