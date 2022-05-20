May 20, 2022
WORLD

Support for Türkiye’s security concerns increases among NATO members
Zuhal Mert Uzuner, associate professor of international relations at Marmara University talks to TRT World about Türkiye’s security concerns and increasing support from more NATO members. Ankara has voiced concerns on the application of Sweden and Finland memberships over their alleged support for the PKK/YPG terrorist groups. #NATO #Sweden #Finland
