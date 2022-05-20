Africa Matters: Governing Somalia

This week we begin in Somalia, where newly elected President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud faces a challenging four years ahead. Hassan Khannenje from the HORN International Institute for Strategic Studies discusses what is likely to be on his priority list. We also travel to Zimbabwe, where the government is encouraging farmers to move into wheat farming as global supplies dry up. And in Madagascar, we follow an NGO that's found a way to reduce the impact of drought by using pigeon peas. #africamatters