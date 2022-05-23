May 23, 2022
Assad regime's war crimes come to light in new study
A shocking academic investigation has shed new light on a series of massacres in which 288 people - including women and children - were killed by the Assad regime in Syria in 2013. Researchers from the University of Amsterdam say they compiled the evidence from a series of videos leaked by former regime officials. Of particular relevance is the massacre in Damascus's Tadamon district, where 41 men were executed. Shoaib Hasan has the story.
