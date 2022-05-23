Crude oil prices rise ahead of peak driving season in the US

The international crude benchmark Brent is up around 1% to $113 a barrel to start the week. That comes ahead of what's known in the US as peak driving season, which begins this weekend and stretches all the way to September. During this period, Americans are expected to use their cars more than at any other time of the year. For more, AvaTrade's Naeem Aslam joined us from Dubai. #UnitedStates #DrivingSeason #OilPrices