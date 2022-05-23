May 23, 2022
Biden warns China against making a military advance on Taiwan
US President Joe Biden is in Japan on the last leg of an East Asian tour that's focused on countering China's growing dominance in the region. He's outlined a trade framework for 13 countries and has warned China of consequences should it invade Taiwan. Asia political risk analyst Ross Feingold weighs in on this threat by the US president. #Biden #China #Taiwan
