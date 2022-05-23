May 23, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
US president to use military to intervene if China invades Taiwan
US President Joe Biden says he's willing to use military force to defend Taiwan if China invades it. James Dorsey, senior fellow at Singapore's Middle East Institute, weighs in on this threat by Biden as well as the launch of a new trade deal with 12 Indo-Pacific nations aimed at countering China’s growing power in the region. #China #Taiwan #Biden
US president to use military to intervene if China invades Taiwan
Explore