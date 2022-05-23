May 23, 2022
'Death sentence' for some as medicine shortage looms
Sri Lanka is facing a chronic medicine shortage. It's the worst economic crisis since its independence, and is wiping out essential drugs from shelves. Doctors are having to reschedule life-saving procedures for many patients. Sri Lanka imports 80 per cent of its medical supplies, but now with money running out, its healthcare system is on the brink of collapse. Aksel Zaimovic reports.
