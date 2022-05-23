May 23, 2022
Death sentence for some as medicine shortage looms in Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka is facing a chronic medicine shortage. It's experiencing its worst economic crisis since its independence, and essential drugs are being wiped off shelves. Doctors are having to reschedule life-saving procedures for many patients. Bhavani Fonseka from the Centre for Policy Alternatives explains how dire the situation is. #SriLanka #SriLankaCrisis #Medicine
