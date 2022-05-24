May 24, 2022
Biden warns China against military advances on Taiwan
US President Joe Biden has warned China is 'flirting with danger' over Taiwan, and says he's willing to use military force to protect the island if China invades. He made the comment in Tokyo following a meeting of the four Quad nations - the US, Japan, Australia and India. The comments have prompted an angry response from Beijing. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
