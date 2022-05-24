BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Türkiye boosts renewable energy investments to slash emissions
Moving on now to energy markets, which are in turmoil due to the crisis in Ukraine and global heating. Now more than ever, nations are under pressure to wean themselves off fossil fuels so they can protect their people from volatile price swings, and reverse the climate crisis before it's too late. TRT World's Paolo Montecillo was at a recent energy summit hosted by Türkiye's Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association. There he got the latest on government efforts to help the private sector shift toward renewable energy. #Türkiye #RenewableEnergy #GreenTransformation
Türkiye boosts renewable energy investments to slash emissions
May 24, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us