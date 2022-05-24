May 24, 2022
Scientists warn South Asia's heat wave 'a sign of things to come'
Three months of relentless heat in South Asia has killed at least 90 people and caused widespread suffering and insecurity. Scientists are blaming it on the climate crisis. And warn there's worse to come, as a collaborative new report has found that such a heat wave is 30 times more likely to occur than in pre-industrial times. Liz Maddock reports.
