Thousands of Ukrainians continue to flee Russian attacks
More than six million Ukrainians have fled their country, escaping Russian attacks that have flattened cities, killed thousands and created Europe's biggest refugee crisis since the end of the Second World War. As the conflict enters its fourth month, thousands of Ukrainians continue to flee their country each day. A small border city in Poland is hosting up to 100-thousand refugees, and it's struggling to cope. Mehmet Solmaz has more.
May 24, 2022
