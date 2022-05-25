May 25, 2022
One on One – Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez
Despite being around 10,000 km away from Ukraine, Colombia supplies defence equipment to Kiev and has condemned Russia's attack. It's also dealing with 1.7M refugees from neighbouring Venezuela, even though the countries have no diplomatic relations. TRT World sat down one-on-one with with Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez to discuss all these and more.
