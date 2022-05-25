19 children, two teachers killed in Texas elementary school shooting

A shooting at a Texas primary school has left 21 people dead. 19 of the victims were children. It's the second-worst school shooting in US history, and police are still investigating the gunman's motive. US President Joe Biden has since addressed the nation in an angry and impassioned speech. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has the latest. #Uvalde #Texas #SchoolShooting