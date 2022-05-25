Monkeypox Outbreak

The world still hasn't fully recovered from COVID-19, and now there's talk of another virus. Monkeypox isn't new, but the way it has started to spread is causing concern. The disease is usually endemic to west and central Africa, but now it’s emerged in Europe, Australia and America. Should we be worried? Tarik Jasarevic World Health Organization Spokesperson Oksana Pyzik Senior Teaching Fellow at the UCL School of Pharmacy Steven Van Gucht Head of Viral Diseases at Sciensano Benjamin Neuman Chief Virologist at Texas A&M University