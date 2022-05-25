Conflict enters fourth month as Russia targets eastern regions

Ukraine has accused Russia of blackmail after Moscow said it would lift its Black Sea blockade for ships carrying food, but only if western nations lifted their sanctions. Around 20 million tonnes of wheat remains trapped in Ukraine, significantly adding to the global cost of living crisis. It comes as Russia announced special courts will be set up to put the Ukrainian soldiers who defended the Azovstal steel works on trial. And all this as fighting intensifies in the Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region. Sarah Morice reports.