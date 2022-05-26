UN warns over 1M children in Afghanistan will likely face severe malnutrition

The UN is warning that more than one million children in Afghanistan under the age of 5 will likely face the most severe form of malnutrition this year. It's a result of worsening living conditions caused by droughts and extreme poverty. Many aid agencies have already cut off billions in finances for the Taliban-run government, leaving many families struggling to make ends meet. Aksel Zaimovic reports. #Afghanistan #Malnutrition #Hunger