May 26, 2022
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visits Pacific Island nations
China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi has begun his official tour of the Indo-Pacific to promote Beijing's so-called 'common development vision'. Wang is currently in the Solomon Islands and will also visit other countries, including Samoa, Fiji and Papua New Guinea. Srikanth Kondapalli from Jawaharlal Nehru University explains the significance of this visit. #WangYi #Pacific #US
