May 26, 2022
Tough task ahead for Lebanon's independent MPs
Last week, Lebanon held its first parliamentary elections since a major economic and political crisis began in 2019. Among the victors were 13 independent candidates, a historic first for the country known for its deep sectarian ties and strict power-sharing structure. But as Priyanka Navani reports from Beirut, navigating the system will be no easy feat for the new MPs. #LebanonElections
