May 26, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
World Food Programme warns millions are on the brink of famine in Yemen
Aid groups are warning that without help Yemen's hunger crisis is about to get worse. Officials are scrambling to replenish the nation's food supplies, while inflation makes what little is left hard for people to afford. Jasmin Lavoie, spokesperson for the Norwegian Refugee Council unpacks the humanitarian crisis in the war torn nation. #Famine #Yemen #WFP
World Food Programme warns millions are on the brink of famine in Yemen
Explore