Challenges facing Zimbabwe’s large elephant population

Zimbabwe is hosting a summit which aims to resume the international ivory trade. There are now just over 400,000 elephants left in Africa, but more than a dozen nations from across the continent are hoping to revive the trade in the animals and their tusks. John Scanlon, CEO of the Elephant Protection Initiative weighs in on the challenges facing Zimbabwe and other African countries huge elephant population. #Zimbabwe #Elephants #Ivorytrade