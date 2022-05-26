May 26, 2022
Imran Khan gives the government six days to announce a new election
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has given the government six days to announce a new election, or he says he will stage another protest in Islamabad. In a surprise move, Khan called off a protest on Thursday after his supporters clashed with the police in the capital the previous evening. Kamran Yousaf reports from Islamabad.
