Ukraine: Russia shells more than 40 towns in Donbass offensive

Ukraine says fighting in the Donbass region is at maximum intensity, and that Russian forces are storming Ukrainian positions in several areas. The cities of Severo-donetsk and Ly-sy-chansk have come under intense bombardment as Moscow steps up its campaign to seize the whole region. Meanwhile there have been further fatalities in Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv, which has come under renewed heavy bombardment. Sarah Morice reports.