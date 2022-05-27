May 27, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Police probe begins over response to Texas school shooting
Authorities in Texas have begun investigating claims that police officers initially refused to go into the classroom where a gunman remained barricaded. Reports also suggest that the attacker entered the building unchallenged. By the time Salvador Ramos was killed by police, he had murdered 19 children and two teachers. #TexasShooting #UvaldePolice #RobbElementarySchool
Police probe begins over response to Texas school shooting
Explore