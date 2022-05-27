May 27, 2022
Odessa port blocked with wheat stuck in Ukraine
The UN has described Russia’s blockade of Ukraine’s ports as a declaration of war. The besieged country usually exports about five million tonnes of agricultural produce each month, and much of it feeds the poorest countries in the world. TRT World travelled to the port city of Odessa to see the source of the world’s hunger pains first-hand. #Odessa #PortCities #Russia
