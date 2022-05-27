China says Washington is exaggerating Beijing's threat

China has hit back at US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, saying Washington is exaggerating China's threat and is spreading false information about the country. This follows a statement made by Blinken calling for action to counterbalance Beijing influence globally. Asia political risk analyst Ross Feingold explains why China has lashed out at Blinken’s speech. #China #Blinken #Indopacific