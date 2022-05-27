May 27, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
America’s biggest gun lobby to hold convention in Texas after mass shooting
The largest gun lobby in the US is to begin its convention in Texas, three days after one of the worst mass shootings in the country’s recent history. David Dunn, professor of international politics at the University of Birmingham, unpacks US gun violence and why the NRA is so powerful. #NRA #uvaldeshooting #texasshooting
