US: Washington wants Beijing to adhere to international rules

In a major speech outlining US policy towards China, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said Beijing represents the “most serious long-term challenge to the international order”. He also warns China against helping Moscow circumvent sanctions imposed since Russia's attack on Ukraine. Einar Tange from the Taihe Institute has more on US-Beijing tensions. #Blinken #China #QinGang